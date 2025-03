F5, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$303.60’, now 6.8% Upside Potential

F5, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FFIV) now have 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $360.00 and $260.00 calculating the average target share price we see $303.60. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $284.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $278.52 while the 200 day moving average is $222.59. The company has a market capitalization of 16.15B. The current share price for the company is: $280.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,254,379,008 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.24, revenue per share of $49.39 and a 7.9% return on assets.

F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company is a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions which enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. Its enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its appliances. The Company’s products and solutions include F5 BIG-IP Software, F5 BIG-IP Systems, F5 BIG-IQ Centralized Management, F5 NGINX Software Solutions, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP, and F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, among others. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through multiple indirect sales channels in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).