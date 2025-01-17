F5, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -7.4% Downside Potential

F5, Inc. with ticker code (FFIV) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $285.00 and $180.00 calculating the average target price we see $242.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at $262.30 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.4%. The day 50 moving average is $251.30 and the 200 day MA is $205.55. The market cap for the company is 15.47B. The current share price for the company is: $263.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,319,777,995 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.63, revenue per share of $47.96 and a 7.77% return on assets.

F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company is a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions which enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. Its enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its appliances. The Company’s products and solutions include F5 BIG-IP Software, F5 BIG-IP Systems, F5 BIG-IQ Centralized Management, F5 NGINX Software Solutions, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP, and F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, among others. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through multiple indirect sales channels in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).