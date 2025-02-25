F5, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$304.55’, now 3.9% Upside Potential

F5, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FFIV) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $360.00 and $260.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $304.55. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $293.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $275.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to $219.58. The company has a market cap of 16.64B. Currently the stock stands at: $288.69 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,287,341,097 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.7, revenue per share of $49.39 and a 7.9% return on assets.

F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company is a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions which enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. Its enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its appliances. The Company’s products and solutions include F5 BIG-IP Software, F5 BIG-IP Systems, F5 BIG-IQ Centralized Management, F5 NGINX Software Solutions, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP, and F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, among others. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through multiple indirect sales channels in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).