F5, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$304.55’, now -1.0% Downside Potential

F5, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FFIV) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $360.00 and $260.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $304.55. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $307.59 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $273.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $217.62. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 17.88B. Currently the stock stands at: $310.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,700,142,296 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.85, revenue per share of $49.39 and a 7.9% return on assets.

F5, Inc. is a multi-cloud application services and security company. The Company is a provider of multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions which enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud. Its enterprise-grade application services are available as cloud-based, software-as-a-service, and software-only solutions optimized for multi-cloud environments, with modules that can run independently, or as part of an integrated solution on its appliances. The Company’s products and solutions include F5 BIG-IP Software, F5 BIG-IP Systems, F5 BIG-IQ Centralized Management, F5 NGINX Software Solutions, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP, and F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense, among others. The Company markets and sells its products primarily through multiple indirect sales channels in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

