Experian Plc delivers 12% Q1 revenue growth

Experian plc (LON:EXPN), the global data and technology company, has issued an update on trading for the three months ended 30 June 2025.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered strong Q1 growth and have further advanced our strategic priorities. Total revenue growth at constant currency was 12%, with organic revenue growth of 8%, sustaining recent strong underlying performance and our financial outlook for the year is unchanged.”

% change in revenue from ongoing activities year-on-year for the three months ended 30 June 2025

Ongoing activities only Total revenue growth % Total revenue growth % Organic revenue growth % At actualexchange rates1 At constant exchange rates At constant exchange rates North America 10 10 9 Latin America 8 17 5 UK and Ireland 8 2 1 EMEA and Asia Pacific 39 36 7 Total global 12 12 8

1 Experian reports in US dollars.

% change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 30 June 2025

Organic revenue growth %2 B2B3 Consumer Services Total North America 12 3 9 Latin America 0 24 5 UK and Ireland (2) 11 1 EMEA and Asia Pacific 7 n/a 7 Total global 8 6 8

2 Ongoing activities only, at constant exchange rates.

3 B2B = Business-to-Business business lines which consists of Financial Services and Verticals.

% change in organic revenue year-on-year for the three months ended 30 June 2025

Ongoing activities only Percentage of Group Revenue4 Total revenue growth % Organic revenue growth % At actualexchange rates At constant exchange rates At constant exchange rates Financial Services 52 15 9 Verticals 21 10 6 B2B 73 14 8 Consumer Services 27 6 6 Total global 100 12 8

4 Percentage of Group Revenue for the year ended 31 March 2025 at actual exchange rates.

North America – 67% of Group revenue4

North America delivered organic revenue growth of 9%. Total revenue growth was 10% including contributions from the NeuroID and Audigent acquisitions completed in the prior year.

B2B organic revenue growth was 12%.

Financial Services performed strongly, driven by execution of our strategic priorities. Key contributors included new products, Clarity, our Ascend analytics solutions, mortgage and modestly improved underlying client activity, plus some one-off licence renewals. In Verticals, Automotive grew well, led by our credit and value recovery products. Health performance was strong too, helped by continued adoption of our Patient Access and Claims products. In Marketing Services, the Audigent integration has progressed well, with growing relationships across key industry platforms.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 3%. Excluding data breach services, Consumer Services delivered 11% organic growth. Premium subscription performed well, and our marketplace business continued recent momentum. The credit marketplace reflected strong growth across both credit cards and personal loans, as our partners leverage our Activate capability and shift more investment toward our platform driven by high quality leads. As expected, Partner Solutions performance reflected the lower data breach services revenue.

Latin America – 14% of Group revenue4

Latin America delivered organic revenue growth of 5%. At constant currency, total revenue growth was 17%, including contributions from the acquisitions of ClearSale, TEx, SalaryFits, and CCFácil.

B2B organic revenue was in-line with the prior year. In Brazil, ongoing macroeconomic volatility and persistently high interest rates held back B2B growth. We continue to invest in long-term strategic priorities such as small and medium enterprise and analytics and software solutions with further progress in these areas. Spanish Latin America benefited from expansion in scores and increased PowerCurve demand. The integration of ClearSale is progressing well.

Consumer Services delivered organic revenue growth of 24%. In Brazil, we delivered strong growth in our credit marketplace, which benefited from the integration of new partners. Limpa Nome continues to perform well, supported by platform enhancements and growing volumes across several key partners.

UK and Ireland – 12% of Group revenue4

The UK and Ireland delivered organic revenue of growth of 1%, with total constant currency revenue growth of 2%.

B2B organic revenue was (2)%, with Financial Services stable year-on-year. We advanced key initiatives, with positive client reception for the Ascend Sandbox following recent wins, though a subdued economic environment continued to weigh on growth.

Organic revenue growth in Consumer Services was 11%, driven by strength in marketplace. New feature enhancements, a strong lender panel and higher conversion rates contributed to market outperformance.

EMEA and Asia Pacific – 7% of Group revenue4

In EMEA and Asia Pacific, organic revenue growth was 7%, with total constant currency revenue growth of 36%. The difference includes the contribution from our illion acquisition, completed on 30 September 2024, which is progressing well. We drove strong growth across a number of core markets, including Australia and New Zealand, India and Southern Europe. We continue to advance our strategic initiatives, driving innovations such as new scores and software to unlock opportunities and strengthen relationships with core clients.

Future events

Experian will release results for the half year ending 30 September 2025 on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.