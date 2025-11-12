Experian plc delivers 12% revenue growth and raises FY26 guidance

Experian plc (LON:EXPN), the global data and technology company, has issued its financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2025.

Brian Cassin, Experian Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We delivered strong growth in revenue, earnings and cash flow in H1 as we continued to build momentum in our business. We have enhanced our product platforms, deepened consumer relationships and transformed customer experiences and internal processes through AI-driven automation and personalisation. At constant currency and from ongoing activities, total revenue was up 12%, organic revenue growth was 8%, Benchmark EBIT increased 14% and Benchmark EBIT margin was up by 50 basis points. Benchmark earnings per share increased by 12% at actual exchange rates. “For FY26, we now expect total revenue growth of 11%, with organic revenue growth of 8%, at the top end of our prior guidance range, with margin accretion in the range of +30 to +50 basis points, all at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis.”

Benchmark and Statutory financial highlights 2025

US$m 2024

US$m Actual rates growth % Constant rates growth % Organic growth %2 Benchmark¹ Revenue – ongoing activities3 4,058 3,603 13 12 8 Benchmark EBIT – ongoing activities3,4 1,149 1,009 14 14 n/a Total Benchmark EBIT 1,145 999 15 15 n/a Benchmark EPS USc 85.0 USc 76.0 12 13 n/a Statutory Revenue 4,070 3,628 12 n/a n/a Operating profit 973 880 11 n/a n/a Profit before tax 975 718 36 n/a n/a Basic EPS USc 81.7 USc 60.2 36 n/a n/a First interim dividend USc 21.25 USc 19.25 10 n/a n/a

1. See Appendix 1 (page 13) and note 6 to the condensed interim financial statements for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

2. Organic revenue growth is at constant currency.

3. Revenue and Benchmark EBIT for the six months ended 30 September 2024 have been re-presented for the reclassification to exited business activities of certain Business-to-Business (B2B) businesses, detail is provided in notes 7(a) and 8 to the condensed interim financial statements.

4. See page 14 for reconciliation of Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities to Profit before tax.

Highlights

· Strong H1 progress. 8% organic revenue growth with consistent performance during the half. Q1 organic revenue growth was 8% with Q2 organic revenue growth of 9%. Total H1 revenue growth from ongoing activities was 12% at constant exchange rates and 13% at actual exchange rates.

· Consumer Services organic revenue growth was 9%. We have expanded to over 208 million free members with strengthened engagement and an expanded product suite across our regions.

· B2B organic revenue grew 8%. Strength in data, analytics, mortgage and our verticals drove H1 growth.

· All regions contributed to organic revenue growth in H1, up 10% in North America, 4% in Latin

America, 1% in the UK and Ireland, and 6% in EMEA and Asia Pacific.

· Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities rose 14% at both actual and constant exchange. Benchmark EBIT margin was up 50 basis points at constant exchange rates and 30 basis points at actual exchange rates.

· Good conversion from Benchmark EBIT into Benchmark EPS. Benchmark EPS grew 12% at actual exchange rates, and 13% at constant exchange rates.

· Benchmark operating cash flow was up 25% year-over-year. Cash conversion reached 77% in our seasonally weaker H1, compared to 71% in the prior period, with Net debt to Benchmark EBITDA of 1.8x.

· Statutory profit before tax of US$975m, an increase of 36% (2024: US$718m), driven by operating performance, non-cash foreign exchange gains on our Brazilian intercompany funding and other financing fair value remeasurements. Statutory Basic EPS increased by 36%.

· First interim dividend up 10% to USc 21.25 per ordinary share.