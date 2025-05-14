Experian Plc reports 8% revenue and 11% EPS growth

Experian plc (LON:EXPN), the global data and technology company, has issued its financial report for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “FY25 was a strong year for Experian, with significant strategic and financial progress across both Consumer Services and Business-to-Business. At constant currency and from ongoing activities, revenue was up 8% with organic revenue growth of 7%. We delivered constant currency EBIT growth of 11%, with margin expansion above our guidance range. Benchmark earnings per share increased by 11% at constant currency, and 8% at actual rates. “For FY26, we expect total revenue growth of 9-11%, with organic revenue growth of 6-8%. We expect margin expansion in line with our Medium-Term Framework, in the range of 30-50 basis points. All measures are at constant exchange rates and on an ongoing basis. “While we are mindful of the outlook for the broader global economy, we have a broad and resilient portfolio with a strong track record of growth, and we are confident of another good year of growth in FY26.”

Benchmark and Statutory financial highlights 2025

US$m 2024

US$m Actual rates growth % Constant rates growth % Organic growth %2 Benchmark¹ Revenue – ongoing activities3 7,507 7,046 7 8 7 Benchmark EBIT – ongoing activities3,4 2,107 1,944 8 11 n/a Total Benchmark EBIT 2,083 1,928 8 11 n/a Benchmark EPS USc 156.9 USc 145.5 8 11 n/a Statutory Revenue 7,523 7,097 6 n/a n/a Operating profit 1,793 1,694 6 n/a n/a Profit before tax 1,549 1,551 0 n/a n/a Basic EPS USc 127.6 USc 131.3 (3) n/a n/a Total dividend USc 62.50 USc 58.50 7 n/a n/a

1. See Appendix 1 (page 15) and note 5 to the financial statements for definitions of non-GAAP measures.

2. Organic revenue growth is at constant currency.

3. Revenue and Benchmark EBIT for the year ended 31 March 2024 have been re-presented for the reclassification to exited business activities of certain Business-to-Business (B2B) businesses, detail is provided in notes 6(a) and 7 to the financial statements.

4. See page 16 for reconciliation of Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities to Profit before tax.

Highlights

· A strong and consistent FY25 performance. Organic growth was 7% in Q4 and 7% for the full year. Total FY25 revenue growth from ongoing activities was 8% at constant exchange rates, and 7% at actual exchange rates.

· Consumer Services organic revenue growth was 7%. We now serve over 200 million free members, deepening engagement across a widening product ecosystem.

· B2B organic revenue growth was 6%. Performance was driven by broad-based strength in analytics, mortgage, alternative data, and our priority growth verticals.

· All regions delivered organic revenue growth during the year. North America growth strengthened, with both Latin America and the UK and Ireland showing resilience amid softer economic backdrops. EMEA and Asia Pacific maintained recent strong growth delivery.

· Benchmark EBIT from ongoing activities rose 8% at actual exchange rates and 11% at constant currency to US$2,107m.

· Margin delivery was above our expectations, with Benchmark EBIT margin of 28.1%, up 50 basis points at actual rates and 70 basis points at constant currency.

· Conversion of Benchmark EBIT into Benchmark EPS was good. Benchmark EPS growth was 8% at actual exchange rates, and 11% at constant exchange rates. Statutory Basic EPS was down 3%.

· Cash flow conversion was strong. Benchmark operating cash flow was US$2.0bn, a conversion rate of 97%.

· We have generated strong returns on invested capital, with ROCE of 16.6%.

· Our financial position is robust, driven by strong cash generation and our capital discipline. Net debt to Benchmark EBITDA was 1.8x, below our 2.0-2.5x target range.

· Good progress on our cloud programme, with significant new products and Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) features launched.

· We invested US$1.2bn in acquisitions to support our strategic priorities. US$1.6bn pro forma[1] for our ClearSale acquisition completed on 1 April 2025.

· Statutory profit before tax of US$1,549m, flat year-on-year (FY24: US$1,551m), principally due to strong revenue growth offset by higher non-benchmark restructuring costs and non-cash financing fair value remeasurements compared to the prior year.

· Full year dividend up 7% to USc 62.50 per ordinary share.

There will be a presentation today at 9.30am (UK time) to analysts and investors via webcast. To view the slides and listen in online please go to experianplc.com for the link.

Experian will update on first quarter trading for FY26 on 15 July 2025.

Roundings

Certain financial data has been rounded within this announcement. As a result of this rounding, the totals of data presented may vary slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of such data.