Expanse Studios accelerates US growth with key deals and new flagship game

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Expanse Studios, the proprietary B2B game development arm of Golden Matrix Group, is accelerating its U.S. market penetration with a series of strategic integrations and the release of a standout new title, Gates of Olympia. The company has finalised multiple new content partnerships across U.S.-focused social and sweepstakes casino platforms, reinforcing its stronghold in a space characterised by high user engagement and regulatory resilience.

Recent activity includes integrations with Sportino and Zula, two mobile-first, Blazesoft-affiliated platforms, alongside a fifth unnamed U.S. sweepstakes operator, bringing Expanse’s total partnerships in this market to ten as of May 2025. These collaborations place Expanse Studios among a select group of iGaming developers actively scaling proprietary content across this compliant, high-margin channel.

This expansion is no accident. It reflects GMGI’s deliberate strategy to grow its content distribution footprint via low customer acquisition cost (CAC) and high-margin B2B pathways. Proprietary content is at the heart of this approach, enabling Expanse to drive both revenue optimisation and stronger partner retention. The model also positions GMGI favourably in terms of scalability and cost control—critical levers in the evolving landscape of digital gaming.

The company’s new release, Gates of Olympia, underscores its commitment to high-performance game design. Built for maximum retention and monetisation, the title introduces a 6×5 cascading reel structure, with up to 500x multipliers, 15 free spins, and a bonus-buy mechanic—all calibrated for both international iGaming audiences and the rapidly growing U.S. sweepstakes market.

Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios, highlighted the commercial versatility of the company’s portfolio. “These integrations and the launch of our latest slot demonstrate the scalability of our proprietary content across diverse regulated models,” he said. With Gates of Olympia, the studio is doubling down on player engagement mechanics that deliver measurable ROI to its partners.

From a distribution perspective, all Expanse Studios titles are delivered via GMGI’s proprietary B2B platform, ensuring seamless integration for third-party operators. The games also feature on GMGI’s own B2C brands, including the internationally recognised Meridianbet. This dual-channel approach not only diversifies revenue but also reinforces the company’s data-driven feedback loop for game development and optimisation.

With ten partnerships now active or under contract in the U.S. social casino space, Expanse Studios is well-positioned to continue its trajectory as a dominant content supplier. The strategic execution, combined with high-performance product launches, signals a focused and sustainable growth story that aligns tightly with investor interests in the iGaming and digital entertainment sectors.

Expanse Studios is a proprietary game development studio under Golden Matrix Group Inc., specialising in innovative slot and casino games for B2B and B2C distribution. The company builds high-engagement titles tailored for regulated international iGaming and U.S. sweepstakes casino markets.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

