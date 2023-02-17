European investment trust JEDT top holdings for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 January 2023.

SPIE 3.9% Ipsos 3.6% Melexis 3.3% Helvetia 3.3% Sanlorenzo 3.3% Prysmian 3.1% Alten 3.1% Bravida 3.0% CTS EVENTIM 2.8% Elis 2.4% Total 31.8% Excludes Investments in Liquidity stocks

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.