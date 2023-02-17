European investment trust JEDT top holdings for capital growth

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 January 2023.
|SPIE
|3.9%
|Ipsos
|3.6%
|Melexis
|3.3%
|Helvetia
|3.3%
|Sanlorenzo
|3.3%
|Prysmian
|3.1%
|Alten
|3.1%
|Bravida
|3.0%
|CTS EVENTIM
|2.8%
|Elis
|2.4%
|Total
|31.8%
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.