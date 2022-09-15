European investment trust JEDT share price up 9% in July exceeding benchmark

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) published its July fact sheet.

JEDT outperformed its benchmark in July 2022. According to JPMorgan’s website, JEDT’s share price rose 9.14% in July which exceeded its benchmark, MSCI Europe ex UK Small Cap Index (Net) which rose only 6.27% in the same period ending 31/07/2022.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.