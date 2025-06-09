Follow us on:

Europe’s small-caps are beating Wall Street

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Investors are shifting their gaze away from the tech-heavy giants of Wall Street toward a quieter, yet potentially more lucrative opportunity unfolding across the Atlantic. European small-cap stocks are staging an unexpected comeback, and those who understand the mechanics behind this shift are already positioning themselves to benefit from what could be the continent’s most compelling growth story in years.

Momentum is building in Europe’s lesser-known corporate cornerstones. These smaller enterprises, often deeply rooted in local economies, are drawing renewed attention from investors who sense a cyclical resurgence underway. Unlike their American peers, European small-caps are benefiting from a unique mix of macroeconomic tailwinds that are breathing life into undervalued sectors. Easing energy prices, improving consumer sentiment, and the potential for interest rate cuts are creating an environment where smaller, domestically-focused companies can thrive.

Whereas US small-caps have remained relatively subdued, weighed down by tighter credit conditions and uncertainty around monetary policy, their European counterparts have emerged as unexpected outperformers. Year-to-date, indices tracking European small-caps have outpaced US equivalents by a clear margin. This divergence reflects more than just temporary sector rotation, it signals a broader narrative of recovery and resilience within Europe’s economic fabric.

The optimism is not unwarranted. European economies, having weathered the worst of inflationary shocks and energy instability, are now seeing green shoots of recovery. In this backdrop, small-cap stocks—long overlooked in favour of more liquid, globally recognised names, are beginning to capture the attention of both institutional and retail investors alike. These companies, often trading at a discount relative to their earnings potential, offer exposure to domestic economic activity at a time when that activity is poised to accelerate.

Strategic buyers are also entering the fray. Hedge funds and private equity firms are increasing their stakes in distressed or undervalued European businesses, especially in markets like France. This reflects confidence not only in operational turnaround stories but also in the broader macro environment that could lift these companies as a group. Moreover, with regulatory tailwinds, such as capital markets reform discussions gaining traction, European exchanges are becoming more attractive hunting grounds for capital deployment.

Unlike the US, where much of the small-cap universe is tied to higher growth expectations without the earnings to back them up, Europe’s small companies are now delivering tangible results. Margin improvements, leaner cost structures, and strong balance sheets are helping many of these firms grow profitability in an otherwise uncertain environment. As confidence returns to the European economy, these companies stand to benefit disproportionately due to their domestic exposure and operational leverage.

For global investors seeking growth outside of crowded US tech plays, European small-caps present a differentiated and timely proposition. This is not a speculative punt on a fragile recovery, but a strategic reallocation of capital towards businesses that have already endured and adapted. The recovery narrative is well underway, and the market is starting to recognise the value hidden within these smaller European firms.

Investors would be wise not to overlook the quiet strength developing in Europe’s smaller companies. As the continent turns a new economic page, those positioned in these often-ignored equities could be well rewarded in the months to come.

European small-cap companies typically operate in niche sectors, providing specialised goods or services that cater to local or regional demand. They are less exposed to global supply chain disruptions and often have deeper customer relationships, which can lead to more resilient earnings growth during times of domestic recovery.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

