European investment fund JEDT brings total annual dividend to 6.7 pence per share (LON:JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced that, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, a final dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be paid on 29th July 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24th June 2022 (ex-dividend date 23rd June 2022).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.