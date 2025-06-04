Follow us on:

Germany’s €46 billion tax reform fuels European market rally

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

Germany’s bold fiscal manoeuvre has sent ripples through European markets, propelling indices to new heights. The approval of a substantial corporate tax relief package has not only invigorated investor confidence but also signalled a potential turning point for the continent’s economic trajectory.

Germany’s recent approval of a €46 billion corporate tax relief package marks a significant shift in its economic strategy, aiming to revitalise the nation’s industrial sector and stimulate growth from 2025 to 2029. This move is part of a broader €1 trillion public investment initiative targeting infrastructure and defence, reflecting a decisive departure from previous fiscal conservatism.

The immediate impact of this policy shift was evident as Germany’s DAX index reached a record high, outperforming other major European indices. The pan-European STOXX 600 also experienced a notable rise, with technology stocks leading the charge. Investors were further encouraged by reports of potential large aircraft orders from China, boosting shares of companies like Airbus.

Despite concerns over weak eurozone business activity and a contraction in Germany’s services sector, the market’s positive response underscores a renewed optimism. The anticipation of a quarter-point rate cut by the European Central Bank and easing trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and the UK, have contributed to this buoyant sentiment.

Germany’s fiscal expansion is not only a domestic stimulus but also a catalyst for broader European economic growth. The strategic focus on tax incentives for equipment and electric vehicle investments aims to enhance competitiveness and attract foreign capital. This proactive approach positions Germany as a leader in driving the continent’s economic resurgence.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

