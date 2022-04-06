Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Energy transition opportunities and dividends with BlackRock Energy & Resources, Mark Hume Video (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON: BERI) Co-Manager Mark Hume joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to tell us more about the trust.

Mark explains the objective of the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust, where he is seeing the most attractive opportunities, the outlook on the three sub-sectors, how BERI is likely to perform in an inflationary environment, the impact of a lower carbon economy will have on the natural resources sector how BERI has evolved over time, ESG factors and why Mark thinks BERI is an attractive option for investors.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri 

You might also enjoy reading  BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares first quarterly interim dividend of 1.10p per ordinary share
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

Share this interview

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Energy transition opportunities and dividends with BlackRock Energy & Resources, Mark Hume Video (LON:BERI)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.