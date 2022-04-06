Energy transition opportunities and dividends with BlackRock Energy & Resources, Mark Hume Video (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON: BERI) Co-Manager Mark Hume joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to tell us more about the trust.

Mark explains the objective of the BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust, where he is seeing the most attractive opportunities, the outlook on the three sub-sectors, how BERI is likely to perform in an inflationary environment, the impact of a lower carbon economy will have on the natural resources sector how BERI has evolved over time, ESG factors and why Mark thinks BERI is an attractive option for investors.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

