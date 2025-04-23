Follow us on:

EDX launches groundbreaking blood test for testicular cancer

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical has unveiled the TC100, a groundbreaking blood test that redefines early detection and monitoring of testicular cancer. Combining AI precision with non-invasive sampling, the TC100 offers unparalleled accuracy, positioning EDX Medical at the forefront of oncological diagnostics.

EDX Medical, a Cambridge-based innovator in digital diagnostics, has launched the TC100—a non-invasive blood test heralded as the most advanced tool for early detection and surveillance of testicular cancer. This development is particularly significant given that testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men, with approximately 2,500 new cases annually in the UK and around 50,000 survivors who could benefit from improved monitoring.

The TC100 test distinguishes itself through its exceptional sensitivity and specificity. It achieves up to 99% sensitivity and 96% specificity in primary diagnosis, and remarkably, 100% sensitivity in detecting cancer recurrence during post-treatment surveillance. This high level of accuracy is achieved by analysing a combination of traditional serum biomarkers—AFP, HCG, and LDH—alongside the proprietary M371 micro-RNA biomarker. These results are processed using EDX Medical’s AI-powered algorithm, providing clinicians with detailed reports to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions.

The simplicity of the TC100 test is another notable feature. A healthcare professional collects a blood sample, which is then sent to EDX Medical for analysis. This process eliminates the need for invasive physical examinations, which can be a barrier for many men due to discomfort or stigma. By offering a discreet and accurate testing method, the TC100 encourages more men to undergo early screening, potentially leading to earlier diagnoses and better outcomes.

Clinical validation of the TC100 test is robust, with over 30 studies confirming its accuracy and clinical utility across various stages of testicular cancer, including primary diagnosis, early detection, metastatic disease, and recurrence monitoring. These studies encompass both seminoma and non-seminoma types of testicular cancer, underscoring the test’s broad applicability.

The launch of the TC100 aligns with Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, a period dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of early detection. High-profile survivors, such as actor Jack James Ryan and radio presenter Chris Stark, have endorsed the test, highlighting its potential to change the landscape of testicular cancer diagnosis and monitoring.

EDX Medical’s introduction of the TC100 test represents a significant advancement in the field of oncology diagnostics. By combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly application, the company is poised to make a substantial impact on patient outcomes and the broader healthcare landscape.

EDX Medical Group Plc (AQSE:EDX) is a global specialist in digital clinical diagnostics; developing and supporting high-performance products and services to provide cost-effective prediction of disease risk, inform clinical decision-making, enable personalised healthcare and accelerate the development of new medicines for cancer, neurology, heart disease and infectious diseases.

Latest Company News

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical Group raises £3.0 million to accelerate its prostate cancer ‘super test’

EDX Medical Group plc has secured £3 million by issuing 21.4 million new shares at 14p each, boosting its innovative prostate cancer diagnostic efforts.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical Group signs master service agreement with The Royal Marsden

EDX Medical Group has secured a three-year master service agreement with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to provide innovative diagnostic solutions for cancer care.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical’s Prof. Chris Evans on Prostate Cancer Breakthrough & Future Plans (AQSE:EDX)

Discover how EDX Medical Group’s innovative super-test for prostate cancer aims to transform early detection and precision diagnostics in the fight against cancer.

EDX Medical Group’s Prostate Cancer ‘Super Test’ Aims to Revolutionise Early Detection (Video)

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical develops new ‘super test’ for prostate cancer

EDX Medical Group plc unveils a revolutionary AI-driven prostate cancer 'super test,' offering high accuracy and personalised treatment insights.
EDX Medical Group plc

Exploring EDX Medical: An Interview with CEO Mike Hudson

Explore how EDX Medical Group plc, led by CEO Mike Hudson, is transforming healthcare through innovative diagnostics, personalized medicine, and strategic partnerships.

