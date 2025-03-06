EDX Medical Group signs master service agreement with The Royal Marsden

EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE:EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease and infectious diseases, has announced today it has signed a master service agreement with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, EDX Medical will, as required, supply services to The Royal Marsden.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, founder and chief scientific officer of EDX Medical, commented: “I have always had the highest regard for the people and the work they do at The Royal Marsden and have run some significant cancer clinical trials there over the years. I am delighted EDX Medical has now been appointed as a supplier of diagnostic solutions and services to help serve the needs of one of the world’s most eminent cancer hospitals.”

The Board of directors of EDX Medical plc accepts responsibility for this announcement.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.