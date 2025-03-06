Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

EDX Medical Group signs master service agreement with The Royal Marsden

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical Group plc (AQSE:EDX), which develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease and infectious diseases, has announced today it has signed a master service agreement with The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, EDX Medical will, as required, supply services to The Royal Marsden.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, founder and chief scientific officer of EDX Medical, commented: “I have always had the highest regard for the people and the work they do at The Royal Marsden and have run some significant cancer clinical trials there over the years. I am delighted EDX Medical has now been appointed as a supplier of diagnostic solutions and services to help serve the needs of one of the world’s most eminent cancer hospitals.”

The Board of directors of EDX Medical plc accepts responsibility for this announcement.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical’s Prof. Chris Evans on Prostate Cancer Breakthrough & Future Plans (AQSE:EDX)

Discover how EDX Medical Group’s innovative super-test for prostate cancer aims to transform early detection and precision diagnostics in the fight against cancer.

EDX Medical Group’s Prostate Cancer ‘Super Test’ Aims to Revolutionise Early Detection (Video)

EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical develops new ‘super test’ for prostate cancer

EDX Medical Group plc unveils a revolutionary AI-driven prostate cancer 'super test,' offering high accuracy and personalised treatment insights.
EDX Medical Group plc

Exploring EDX Medical: An Interview with CEO Mike Hudson

Explore how EDX Medical Group plc, led by CEO Mike Hudson, is transforming healthcare through innovative diagnostics, personalized medicine, and strategic partnerships.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical strengthens shareholder value by cancelling legacy warrants

EDX Medical Group (LON:EDX) cancels 5.37 million warrants, enhancing stability and reducing potential dilution for shareholders amidst robust growth.
EDX Medical Group plc

EDX Medical receives support from high net worth, experienced healthcare investor

EDX Medical Group (AQSE:EDX) secures a £300,000 strategic investment from a Saudi healthcare investor to expand its digital diagnostic products.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.