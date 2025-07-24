Earnings whisper a new market narrative

A subtle undercurrent has emerged this earnings season, as corporate reports quietly offset simmering trade frictions and reshaped the backdrop for equities. Investors have found themselves leaning in to reconcile cautious sentiment on tariffs with surprisingly resilient profit announcements, forging a renewed sense of conviction as the next chapter of market direction unfolds.

Global banking giants led the charge, unveiling results that surpassed the most sceptical forecasts and hinted at a sturdier economic pulse than many anticipated. Goldman Sachs revealed a 22% uplift in second-quarter net income to USD 3.72 billion, buoyed by robust trading volumes amid volatile cross-asset markets. Activity across equities, fixed income, commodities and foreign exchange desks gained momentum as firms and governments navigated the shifting terrain of tariffs and geopolitical skirmishes. JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup followed suit, both outstripping analysts’ estimates and signalling through their commentary that consumer credit trends remain remarkably firm, underscoring confidence in household resilience despite broader headwinds.

Meanwhile, Europe’s budget carriers provided a study in contrasts that underscored the uneven nature of recovery themes. Ryanair’s results caught the market off guard, with profits more than doubling to €820 million in the quarter, thanks in part to the late timing of Easter and the carrier’s ability to command a 21 per cent premium on average airfare year on year. Passenger throughput climbed to 57.9 million, setting Ryanair on course to surpass 200 million travellers annually despite lingering supply delays for Boeing 737 Max jets. In stark relief, easyJet grappled with a dual blow: strike action by French air traffic controllers accounted for some 3,000 cancellations and over 7,000 delays, eroding an estimated £15 million of earnings, while escalated fuel expenses linked to Middle Eastern tensions added another £10 million of cost pressure. Even so, easyJet’s forward bookings delivered a note of optimism, with two-thirds of summer seats already sold, suggesting that demand remains buoyant in spite of near-term disruptions.

The streaming landscape offered its own paradoxes. Netflix posted a 45% rise in net profit to USD 3.1 billion, a feat propelled by runaway success of flagship series and an expanded slate of live-format content, including weekly WWE Raw episodes. A weaker dollar and an uptick in advertising revenues prompted management to lift revenue guidance for the remainder of the year. Yet the company’s cautionary remarks on second-half margin compression, driven by accelerated content amortisation, precipitated a modest profit-taking wave. The slate scheduled for the coming months, featuring the Stranger Things finale and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein adaptation, will test whether consumer engagement can continue to underpin premium valuations.

On the macro front, policymakers at the Bank of England face a delicate balancing act. June’s consumer price index unexpectedly accelerated to 3.6%, the strongest reading in a year and a half, fuelled by higher fuel, air and rail fares. A day later, labour market data revealed a rise in unemployment to 4.7%, the highest since mid-2021, and a contraction of over 41,000 on-payroll positions. These statistics reflect the lagged impact of the November budget’s substantial national insurance increase and the elevated minimum wage, complicating the case for lower rates any time soon.

In commodities, oil markets found themselves anchored around USD 69 per barrel of Brent crude, as anticipated US sanctions on Russian exports were counterbalanced by increased Saudi production. Precious metals retained their allure as a portfolio diversifier, with gold and silver drawing fresh demand from investors seeking refuge amid the broader backdrop of policy uncertainty.

