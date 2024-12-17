Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Duke Capital Maintains Growth Momentum with Resilient Portfolio – Cavendish Insights

Duke Capital plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Duke Capital plc (LON:DUKE) has reported solid interim results for FY25, reflecting its adaptability and strong performance amid challenging market conditions. With a focus on delivering shareholder value and maintaining a robust portfolio, the company continues to make strides in the hybrid capital investment space.

Steady Growth and Strong Portfolio

Duke Capital’s recurring cash revenues rose by 4% to £12.7 million, a testament to its growing base of hybrid credit investments. Though total cash revenues saw a slight decline due to fewer exit premiums, the resilience of its portfolio shines through. Over £15 million was deployed across existing investments, including notable allocations to Step Investments and United Glass Group (UGG), enabling their strategic growth and acquisitions.

Andrew Renton, Director of Research at Cavendish, remarked:
“Duke Capital has shown resilience and innovation in its approach, successfully navigating macroeconomic headwinds while continuing to deliver value to its shareholders. The focus on transitioning to a balance sheet-light model marks a pivotal step in the company’s strategy.”

A Transformative Path Forward

Duke’s £23.5 million equity raise post-period end underscores its commitment to accelerating growth and creating a self-funding capital model. This move aligns with the company’s goal to mitigate equity dilution and optimise cash flow. The transition positions Duke well to support existing partners while leveraging buy-and-build opportunities for future growth.

Looking ahead, the company’s North American and Irish businesses are poised for robust performance, with lower forecasted Bank of England base rates providing a favourable backdrop. The dividend yield, currently at a compelling 10%, remains a key attraction for shareholders.

Enhancing Shareholder Value

Duke Capital’s innovative hybrid investment strategy, which combines yield with capital growth, continues to deliver substantial returns. Successful exits, such as the recent sale of Fabrikat, highlight the potential of this approach. This transaction yielded a remarkable IRR of 32.4%, demonstrating Duke’s ability to generate superior returns while supporting its partners’ long-term goals.

Andrew Renton further added:
“The adaptability of Duke’s investment model has positioned it uniquely in the market. With a proven track record and a strategic shift towards utilising third-party capital, 2025 could indeed be transformational for the company.”

Final Thoughts

Duke Capital remains steadfast in its mission to bridge the funding gap for lower mid-market businesses, ensuring sustainable growth for its partners and value creation for its shareholders. As the company continues to innovate and adapt, the outlook for Duke Capital is undeniably positive, with promising opportunities on the horizon.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital reports interim results, steady growth in recurring revenue

    Duke Capital Limited reports resilient interim results, noting a 4% increase in recurring cash revenue and a strong portfolio with growth opportunities.
    Hardman & Co

    Duke Capital: Equity raise and Growth plans (LON:DUKE)

    Duke Capital's strategic moves discussed by Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas focus on growth optimization, fundraising, and innovative third-party capital use.
    Hardman & Co

    Duke Capital: Unlocking growth with strategic equity raise

    Duke Capital plc aims to deliver equity-like returns with debt-level risks, enhancing growth through strategic equity raises and a third-party capital model.

    Duke Capital Equity raise and third-party capital update (Video)

    Join Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas on DirectorsTalk as he examines Duke Capital's growth strategies, equity raise, and risk management insights.
    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital raises gross proceeds of £17.2 million via Placing and Subscription

    Duke Capital Limited raises £17.2m through Placing and Subscription, surpassing its £15m target. Further updates to follow on November 22, 2024.
    Duke Capital plc

    Duke Capital to raise a minimum of £15 million in fundraise

    Duke Capital Limited is set to raise a minimum of £15 million through new Ordinary Shares issuance to fuel its growth in Europe and North America.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.