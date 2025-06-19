Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

How hybrid capital is powering a new era for SME lending

Duke Capital plc

Rising momentum in SME lending is proving beneficial for businesses across the UK. According to UK Finance, high‑street banks saw a 30 % year‑on‑year increase in loans to firms with annual turnover under £2 million during Q1 2025, reaching nearly £4.6 billion, the highest level since mid‑2022. This marks the sixth consecutive quarterly rise, complementing growth in non‑bank financing. Despite the overall SME credit market remaining £90 billion below pre‑Covid norms, the expansion is encouraging.

Government and lenders are also steering capital toward more sustainable business models. Lenders increasingly favour SMEs with credible net‑zero plans, creating a virtuous cycle between funding access and environmental responsibility. Meanwhile, ministerial engagement aims to boost credit availability and address loan rejection rates, currently under 50 %, by expanding the British Business Bank guarantee scheme.

In this thriving landscape, Duke Capital is positioning itself as a versatile and supportive partner for SMEs. The Guernsey‑based hybrid capital specialist provides a blend of debt and equity in long‑dated, flexible structures that enable management teams to fund acquisitions, refinancings and growth initiatives without losing control.

Recent announcements highlight Duke’s momentum:

  • A £2 million follow‑on investment in Tristone Healthcare supports its acquisition of Serenity Care Homes, boosting Duke’s total financing to £21.2 million alongside a new 28.4 % equity stake.
  • A £3 million injection into New Path Fire & Security helps facilitate their bolt‑on acquisition of Elite Entrance Systems, increasing Duke’s shareholding to around 20.9 %.
  • Duke reports recurring quarterly cash revenues of approximately £6.5 million for Q4 FY25, a solid 12 % increase year‑on‑year, reflecting the strength of its hybrid financing model.
  • Notably, Duke continues to benefit from the resurgence in SME lending and green finance trends, having recently highlighted sustainability‑driven revenue growth in their commentary.

All signs point to a prime moment for hybrid capital providers. As traditional lenders cautiously return, there remains a structural lending shortfall in the SME sector that agile models like Duke’s are well-placed to fill. Their evergreen, royalty‑style approach offers SMEs the flexibility they need for sustained growth, while aligning returns with long‑term performance.

Duke’s ongoing follow‑on investments and healthy revenue trajectory attest to both market opportunity and solid execution. Their model supports businesses through buy‑and‑build strategies, management buy‑outs, refinancing and equity restructuring, all under one unified offering . In doing so, they not only contribute to the revival of SME finance but also position themselves at the forefront of a positive, sustainability‑driven transformation in the sector.

The SME finance landscape is evolving rapidly. Greater bank involvement and a renewed focus on green credit are shifting the dynamics. In this context, Duke Capital’s hybrid capital platform offers uniquely adaptable solutions that meet the multifaceted needs of growing firms, while delivering recurring returns and supporting long‑term value creation across its portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares Q1 interim dividend of 0.70p per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q1, with key dates for investors on ex-dividend and payment.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital backs Tristone’s Serenity acquisition

Duke Capital Limited has announced a £2m follow-on investment in Tristone Healthcare, enhancing its growth strategy in the social care sector across Europe and North America.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital boosts its investment into New Path Fire and Security

Duke Capital Limited announces a £3.3m investment in New Path Fire and Security, expanding its services in the fire and security sector and strengthening growth strategies.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital on track to achieve a solid YOY increase in recurring cash revenues

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) anticipates £6.5 million in recurring cash revenue for Q4 FY25, reflecting a robust 12% year-on-year growth amid economic challenges.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital declares interim dividend of 0.70 pence per share

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE) announces a 0.70 pence interim dividend for Q4 2025, with key dates for investors outlined in this update.
Duke Capital plc

Duke Capital supports BPVA’s latest acquisition with £1.9 million follow-on investment

Duke Capital Ltd (LON:DUKE) boosts its investment in BPVA with a £1.9M follow-on funding, aiding BPVA's strategic acquisition of Pinta Crew, an Irish consultancy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple