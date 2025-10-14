Drax turns to satellite intelligence to trace forest carbon across North America

Drax has launched a partnership with geospatial specialist NGIS to map and monitor the carbon stored in the forests that supply its biomass operations across North America. The initiative marks a decisive step in the company’s plan to verify, rather than simply claim, the sustainability of its feedstock.

This collaboration will harness satellite imagery, AI-driven analytics and remote-sensing models to capture changes in forest carbon stocks over time. By visualising harvest cycles, regeneration patterns and overall forest health, Drax aims to build a dynamic picture of its sourcing regions in the United States and Canada. The platform will also help identify risks from fire, disease or extreme weather, giving the company a proactive lens on environmental and supply chain stability.

The project supports Drax’s commitment to deliver verified carbon stock assessments across all key biomass sourcing areas by 2026. For a business whose credibility depends on sustainable resource management, the ability to quantify carbon dynamics is fundamental.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.