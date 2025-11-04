Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax Group Expands Energy Flexibility with Strategic Battery Acquisition, says Longspur Research

Drax Group
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Drax Group (LON:DRX) is stepping up its flexibility in the UK power market with a major acquisition of battery energy storage systems (BESS), according to the latest research note from Longspur Research. The company is acquiring a 260MW portfolio of BESS assets from developer Apatura, a move that Longspur views as both timely and well-priced.

The portfolio comprises three short-duration projects across Scotland and northern England, each with two-hour durations totalling 520MWh of energy storage. The deal includes an upfront consideration of £157.2 million, to be paid in stages as construction milestones are reached between 2025 and 2028. Operational rollout begins in 2027.

Crucially, Drax also secured an option over an additional eight sites with a further 289MW of capacity, allowing for potential expansion at favourable terms.

According to Research Analyst Adam Forsyth, “Drax’s acquisition of three short duration energy storage projects makes a good fit with the existing flexible generation assets in our view.” He added that the deal “allows it trading opportunities in [a] market we see as becoming more volatile over the next few years.”

Longspur Research notes the purchase price of £605 per kW is significantly below recent comparable transactions, with the Harmony Energy sale coming in at £859 per kW and the Statera Energy deal at £1,674 per kW. The average price across five sales since 2020 is £683 per kW, suggesting Drax has secured a solid deal.

The note highlights that Drax’s trading team is well-positioned to integrate these new assets into its broader flexible generation strategy. The acquisition aligns with Drax’s evolution as a major provider of low-carbon and flexible energy solutions.

Full Year Financial Highlights (FY 2023)

  • Sales: £7,842 million
  • EBITDA: £1,009 million
  • Pre-tax Profit: £665 million
  • EPS: 119.6p
  • Dividend: 23.1p
  • Net Debt: £1,183 million

Despite a forecast decline in revenue over the next few years, Longspur expects profitability to remain intact. Dividend payments are set to increase steadily, reaching 38.2p by 2028. Moreover, Drax’s capital investment in biomass, storage, and BECCS (bioenergy with carbon capture and storage) underscores its commitment to the UK’s net zero goals.

The company owns over 6GW of grid-connected power capacity and has developed a vertically integrated model, including biomass supply, retail energy services, and hydroelectric capabilities. It also maintains options for global expansion via its biomass supply chain and BECCS technologies.

Longspur’s valuation range for Drax reflects this strategic potential, with a central case estimate of 1,063p per share, rising to 1,269p in a high-case scenario that includes CCS investment and expansion of the Cruachan storage facility.

On a Final Note

Drax’s latest move into energy storage demonstrates its proactive approach to navigating an increasingly complex and volatile power market. By strengthening its position in the flexible generation space, it is not only hedging against future market shifts but also reinforcing its role in delivering reliable, low-carbon energy solutions. As Adam Forsyth succinctly puts it, the acquisition “makes a good fit” for Drax’s evolving portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Drax Group

    Drax to acquire three battery storage projects totalling 260MW from Apatura

    Drax Group has agreed to acquire three battery energy storage system projects from Apatura Limited for £157.2 million, expanding its FlexGen portfolio with 260MW of short duration storage capacity across
    Drax Group plc

    Drax takes a strategic step in developing future‑focused energy technical talent

    Drax has launched a new technical apprenticeship programme to build the skilled workforce needed for its zero‑carbon ambitions.
    Drax Group plc

    Drax upgrades its mountain power asset

    Drax’s £80m overhaul of the 60‑year‑old Cruachan pumped‑storage plant marks a strategic step into the heart of grid flexibility.
    Drax Group plc

    Drax turns to satellite intelligence to trace forest carbon across North America

    Drax has partnered with NGIS to use satellite and AI technology to track carbon stored in the forests supplying its North American biomass operations.
    Drax Group plc

    Drax Group completes £300m buyback and launches £75m extension tranche

    Drax Group has completed its £300 million share buyback programme, repurchasing 47.2 million ordinary shares between August 2024 and October 2025.
    Drax Group plc

    Biomass meets energy strategy

    Drax is reframing biomass as a long-term asset that supports clean energy, forest resilience, and rural economics.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple