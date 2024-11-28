Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.00’, now -3.9% Downside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $67.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $75.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $78.06 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and the 200 day MA is $73.07. The market capitalization for the company is 9.30B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $77.64 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,932,777,617 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.97, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.