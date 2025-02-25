Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.33’, now 9.9% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $68.00 with the average share target price sitting at $75.33. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $68.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $69.66 and the 200 day MA is $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of 8.25B. The stock price is currently at: $69.11 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,073,493,933 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.09, revenue per share of $30.22 and a 12.01% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.