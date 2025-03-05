Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$73.83’, now 7.4% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $68.00 with the average share target price sitting at $73.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $68.76 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of 8.06B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $67.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,655,967,468 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.74, revenue per share of $30.22 and a 12.03% return on assets.

