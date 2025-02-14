Donaldson Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 8.3% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $68.00 calculating the average target price we see $75.33. Now with the previous closing price of $69.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and the 200 day moving average is $72.66. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.37B. The current share price for the company is: $70.09 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,066,534,748 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.37, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.