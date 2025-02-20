Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.33’, now 8.7% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $82.00 and $68.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $75.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $69.30 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $69.90 while the 200 day moving average is $72.61. The market capitalization for the company is 8.29B. The stock price is currently at: $69.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,014,858,261 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.19, revenue per share of $30.22 and a 12.01% return on assets.

