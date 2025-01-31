Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $68.00 and has a mean target at $75.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $70.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is $71.65 and the 200 day moving average is $72.76. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.56B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $71.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,172,059,674 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.83, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.