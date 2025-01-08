Donaldson Company, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$75.83’, now 12.2% Upside Potential

Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $83.00 and $68.00 with the average share target price sitting at $75.83. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $67.57 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 12.2%. The 50 day MA is $73.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to $73.07. The market capitalization for the company is 8.05B. The stock price is currently at: $67.39 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,032,269,997 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.59, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.