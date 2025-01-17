Follow us on:

Donaldson Company, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Donaldson Company, Inc. with ticker code (DCI) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $68.00 calculating the mean target price we have $75.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $69.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $72.52 and the 200 day MA is $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of 8.40B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $70.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,148,948,896 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.44, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.

