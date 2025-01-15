Follow us on:

Diploma Plc hosting conference call for analysts and investors this morning

Diploma Plc
Diploma Plc (LON:DPLM), the international value-add distribution group, has issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 December 2024, ahead of the Company’s Annual General Meeting today at 9.00am.

·      Strong Q1 performance, in line with expectations.

·      Organic revenue growth of 7%. Underlying trends by Sector remain broadly consistent with the prior year.

·      Reported revenue growth of 12%, with a 7% contribution from acquisitions partly offset by a 2% impact from foreign exchange.

·      Strong operating margin, in line with our expectations.

·      Full year guidance unchanged: Organic revenue growth of ca. 6%, net acquisition growth of ca. 2%, and strong operating margin of ca. 21%.

Johnny Thomson, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Davies, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors this morning at 8:00am (UK time).

Conference call dial in details:

• Dial in: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

• Password: Diploma Q1

Diploma’s next scheduled update is our half year results on 20 May 2025.

