Diploma raises FY organic growth target to 10%

Diploma Plc

Diploma Plc (LON:DPLM) has issued a trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2025.

·      Strong Q3 performance. Full year upgrade to organic growth of 10% (from 8%).

o  Organic growth YTD of 10%: continuation of positive trends from H1.

o  Reported growth YTD of 12%: +4% from acquisitions, partly offset by FX.

o  Strong operating margin: in line with expectations (FY guidance c.22%).

·      Invested c.£39m in two quality acquisitions:

o  Haagensen A/S (Seals), adding to M-Seals’ capability in Denmark.​

o  Alpha Laboratories (Life Sciences), marks our entry into the UK In Vitro Diagnostics market.

Johnny Thomson, Diploma Plc Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Davies, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors this morning at 8:00am (UK time).

Conference call dial in details:

• Dial in: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

• Password: Diploma Q3

The next scheduled update is our full year results on 18 November 2025.

