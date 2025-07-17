Diploma raises FY organic growth target to 10%

Diploma Plc (LON:DPLM) has issued a trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2025.

· Strong Q3 performance. Full year upgrade to organic growth of 10% (from 8%).

o Organic growth YTD of 10%: continuation of positive trends from H1.

o Reported growth YTD of 12%: +4% from acquisitions, partly offset by FX.

o Strong operating margin: in line with expectations (FY guidance c.22%).

· Invested c.£39m in two quality acquisitions:



o Haagensen A/S (Seals), adding to M-Seals’ capability in Denmark.​

o Alpha Laboratories (Life Sciences), marks our entry into the UK In Vitro Diagnostics market.

The next scheduled update is our full year results on 18 November 2025.