Diploma raises FY organic growth target to 10%

Diploma Plc (LON:DPLM) has issued a trading update for the nine months ended 30 June 2025.
· Strong Q3 performance. Full year upgrade to organic growth of 10% (from 8%).
o Organic growth YTD of 10%: continuation of positive trends from H1.
o Reported growth YTD of 12%: +4% from acquisitions, partly offset by FX.
o Strong operating margin: in line with expectations (FY guidance c.22%).
· Invested c.£39m in two quality acquisitions:
o Haagensen A/S (Seals), adding to M-Seals’ capability in Denmark.
o Alpha Laboratories (Life Sciences), marks our entry into the UK In Vitro Diagnostics market.
The next scheduled update is our full year results on 18 November 2025.