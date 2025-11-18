Diploma Plc delivers strong FY25 growth and Hhigher margins

Diploma plc (LON:DPLM) has announced its preliminary results for the year ended 30 September 2025.

Very strong results – ahead of expectations. Great momentum

FY25 FY24 Change Revenue £1,524.5m £1,363.4m +12% Organic revenue growth 11% 6% Adjusted operating profit £342.7m £285.0m +20% Adjusted operating margin 22.5% 20.9% +160bps Statutory operating profit £283.7m £207.4m +37% Free cash flow £247.2m £197.9m +25% Free cash flow conversion 105% 101% Adjusted earnings per share 176.0p 145.8p +21% Basic earnings per share 137.9p 96.5p +43% Leverage 0.8x 1.3x Total dividend per share 62.3p 59.3p +5% ROATCE1 20.9% 19.1% +180bps

● Very strong organic revenue growth of 11%, ahead of expectations. Volume-led growth in all three Sectors. Reported growth of 12%, including +3% net acquisitions partially offset by FX

● Differentiated value-add model and strong execution: Margin up 160 basis points to 22.5%, ahead of expectations

● Strong earnings growth reflects ambition, building on long-term track record: FY25 EPS growth of 21%

● Disciplined returns: 20.9%, up 180 basis points

● Acquisition momentum: Six deals since start of Q4 for £92m at average 8x multiple. Total of seven since start of FY25 in attractive markets like aerospace, defence and IVD. Healthy acquisition pipeline

● Financial firepower: Strong cash generation, modest leverage at 0.8x

● Quality and diversity of portfolio: attractive end markets driving structural growth

● Positive start to new year. FY26 guidance: organic revenue growth of 6%, significantly weighted to H1, and operating margin of c.22.5%

● Sustainable Quality Compounding

Commenting, Johnny Thomson, Diploma’s Chief Executive said: “It’s been another great year. I’d like to thank my brilliant Diploma colleagues for their skill, dedication and passion. They make it happen. “These strong results demonstrate how we balance ambitious earnings growth and disciplined returns – in good times and bad – to build on our long track record of sustainable quality compounding. “We have great momentum into the new year. The quality and diversity of our portfolio positions us well for structural organic growth. Our acquisition pipeline is healthy. And the team is in great shape. We’re just getting started.”

Sector performance

● Controls +20% organic growth: Strong execution and attractive end market exposures. Double-digit growth in Windy City Wire and International Controls. Peerless exceeded expectations

● Seals +2% organic growth: Sequential improvement in H2. North American Seals strong, International Seals recovered well in Europe while UK remains challenging. Well-positioned for growth

● Life Sciences +6% organic growth: Strong growth in a tough healthcare market, driven by share gains across medtech and in vitro diagnostics (IVD) markets in Canada and Australia

FY26 guidance

● Organic revenue growth of 6% – with growth from all three Sectors

● Significantly H1 weighted performance – reflecting very strong H2 comparators

● Acquisitions announced to date add +2% to reported growth – this will increase if further acquisitions are made

● Maintaining operating margin at c.22.5%

Preliminary results

Dividends

For the financial year ended 30 September 2025 (FY25), the Board has recommended a final dividend of 44.1p per share (FY24: 42.0p) making the proposed full year dividend 62.3p (FY24: 59.3p), up 5%, in line with the Board’s dividend policy.

The final dividend for FY25 is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2026 and, if approved, will be paid on 30 January 2026 to shareholders on the register at 16 January 2026. Shares will trade ex-dividend from 15 January 2026.

Notes:

Diploma PLC uses alternative performance measures as key financial indicators to assess the underlying performance of the Group. These include organic revenue growth, adjusted operating profit/adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow/free cash flow conversion, leverage and ROATCE. Definitions of these metrics are set out in note 15 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in this Announcement. Certain statements contained in this Announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Diploma PLC, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, exchange rates, general economic conditions and the business environment.

