Diploma appoints Wilson Ng as Group Chief Financial Officer

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has announced that Wilson Ng has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. After a comprehensive internal and external selection process, Wilson was the stand-out candidate.

Wilson joined Diploma in 2022 as Group Financial Controller and has been Acting CFO since August 2025. He has over 20 years of international finance experience including senior roles within large industrial FTSE-listed businesses. Wilson is an ICAEW chartered accountant.

Commenting, Johnny Thomson, Diploma’s Chief Executive said: “I’m delighted that Wilson has been appointed Group CFO. He has been a valued member of the Diploma senior team over the last few years and has made a fantastic contribution in recent months as Acting CFO. He has great commercial finance experience, a deep knowledge of our business, and brilliant relationships across the Group. We’re focused on developing our talent and I’m very pleased that we can promote from within for such an important role.”

Commenting, Wilson Ng, said: “It’s been a privilege to be part of the Diploma journey over the past few years and I’m excited about what we will continue to deliver into the future.”