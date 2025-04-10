Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision on track for first EBITDA-positive year

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided its Q1 2025 production update for the Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and the substantial positive step-change in the performance of our cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Palm Oil Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

·      Palm Oil Operational Highlights: For Q1 2025, Palm Oil Operation revenue is expected to exceed Q1 2024 by over 45%, driven by strong Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) and Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) pricing, coupled with stable production volumes.

·      CPO Production: 10,982 tonnes, reflecting a modest decrease of 4.6%.

·      CPO Extraction Rate: Increased by 4.7%, reaching 22.2%, which are robust levels historically.

·      CPO Sales Volume: Up by 11.0%. Local demand for CPO remains robust, with local inventory levels remaining relatively tight due to lower FFB (‘Fresh Fruit Bunch’) stock levels over the past 6-9 months.

·      CPO Sales Price: Increased by 27.0% to €969 per tonne, driven by tighter local inventory pushing local prices toward the international CPO price, which remains near historical highs.

·      PKO Sales Price: A significant 217% increase in sales volumes, coupled with a 66% surge in PKO sales prices. Local demand for PKO has improved substantially in recent months, providing strong profit support to our core CPO sales.

Q1-2025Q1-2024Change
FFB processed (tonnes)49,51254,381-9.0%
CPO Extraction Rate22.2%21.2%4.7%
CPO production (tonnes)10,98211,510-4.6%
CPO Sales (tonnes)10,3439,31711.0%
Average CPO price per tonne€968€76227.0%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)6746415.1%
PKO Sales (tonnes)615194217.0%
Average PKO price per tonne€1,217€73366.0%

Cashew Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

·      Cashew Operational Highlights: As previously guided, the Cashew Operation has shown improvement in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. Key operational metrics have increased:

o  RCN (‘Raw Cashew Nut’) processed increased by 219.6%

o  Cashew production rose by 322%

o  Cashew sales prices climbed by 84.9%

o  These results support our outlook that the Cashew Operation is on track to achieve its first EBITDA-positive year in 2025.

·      RCN Purchasing: The RCN buying season commenced in February, as previously announced. We have already secured a significant portion of the initial 2,500-tonne batch, with further procurement scheduled in the coming months.

·      RCN Processing: RCN processing volumes increased 219.6%, driven by enhanced processing capabilities, as detailed in our Q4 2024 production update. Notably, March 2025 marked a record 451 tonnes of RCN processed. We remain on track to meet our 2025 processing target of 6,000-7,000 tonnes, with additional capacity to be brought online in H2 2025 at minimal capex. This quarter also included the processing of 351 tonnes of third-party RCN to produce a new specialised unpeeled product. This product line, which delivers margins comparable to our own RCN processing, will serve as a complement to our internal inventory.

·      Processing Efficiency: New equipment installed during late 2024 has led to tangible gains in processing efficiency. Key improvements included:

o  Better whole-to-broken nut ratios

o  Enhanced peeling performance

o  Increased extraction rates- while the headline extraction rate of 24% includes unpeeled cashews, the normalised rate of 21.5% for internal RCN represents a significant improvement over Q1 2024.

·      Production & Sales: Higher processing volumes are translating directly into output and sales:

o  Cashew production rose 322%

o  Cashew sales volumes increased 84.9%

·      Sales Prices: Prices for peeled cashews in Q1 2025 rose 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. Following the substantial gains observed in prices from Q4 2024, prices have stabilised at current levels.

Q1-2025Q1-2024Change
RCN Inventory   
Opening RCN Inventory (tonnes)7421,751-57.6%
RCN Purchased (tonnes)1,684190786.3%
RCN Processed (tonnes)(879)(275)219.6%
RCN Sold (tonnes)Nil(42)n/a
Closing RCN Inventory (tonnes)1,5471,624-4.7%
Cashew Processing   
Opening Cashews (tonnes)79176-55.1%
RCN Processed (tonnes)879275219.6%
Cashew Extraction Rate24.0%18.2%31.9%
Cashew Produced (tonnes)21150322.0%
Cashew Sales (tonnes)1729384.9%
Closing Cashews (tonnes)118133-11.3%
Average Sales prices per tonne   
–       Unpeeled Cashewsn/a€3,150n/a
–       Peeled Cashews (including mixed)€5,800€3,25078.5%

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Directorsaid: “With Q1 2025 Palm Oil revenue estimated to be over 45% higher compared to Q1 2024, driven by a 27% lift in CPO prices and a 217% surge in PKO prices, our Palm Oil Operation continues to deliver solid profitability.

“Our Cashew Operation has delivered a step-change in performance in Q1 2025, with production up 322% and pricing up 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. We are firmly on track for our first EBITDA-positive year – a key milestone in returning value to our shareholders.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Driving sustainability in agribusiness

The palm oil industry is shifting towards sustainability, driven by environmental concerns and consumer demand. Discover how sustainable practices are reshaping this vital sector.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision February revenue to be over 70% higher than prior year

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL) reports robust February results for its palm oil and cashew projects in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting significant revenue growth and positive market trends.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision reports strong start to 2025, CPO sales prices increasing by 34.9%

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc reports a strong start to 2025 for its Ayenouan palm oil project, Côte d'Ivoire, with rising sales and prices boosting revenues.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision achieves first positive monthly EBITDA from Cashew Operation

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON: DKL) reports its 2024 production update for palm oil and cashew operations in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting trends and growth.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.