Dekel Agri-Vision on track for first EBITDA-positive year

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided its Q1 2025 production update for the Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and the substantial positive step-change in the performance of our cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.
Palm Oil Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024
· Palm Oil Operational Highlights: For Q1 2025, Palm Oil Operation revenue is expected to exceed Q1 2024 by over 45%, driven by strong Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) and Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) pricing, coupled with stable production volumes.
· CPO Production: 10,982 tonnes, reflecting a modest decrease of 4.6%.
· CPO Extraction Rate: Increased by 4.7%, reaching 22.2%, which are robust levels historically.
· CPO Sales Volume: Up by 11.0%. Local demand for CPO remains robust, with local inventory levels remaining relatively tight due to lower FFB (‘Fresh Fruit Bunch’) stock levels over the past 6-9 months.
· CPO Sales Price: Increased by 27.0% to €969 per tonne, driven by tighter local inventory pushing local prices toward the international CPO price, which remains near historical highs.
· PKO Sales Price: A significant 217% increase in sales volumes, coupled with a 66% surge in PKO sales prices. Local demand for PKO has improved substantially in recent months, providing strong profit support to our core CPO sales.
|Q1-2025
|Q1-2024
|Change
|FFB processed (tonnes)
|49,512
|54,381
|-9.0%
|CPO Extraction Rate
|22.2%
|21.2%
|4.7%
|CPO production (tonnes)
|10,982
|11,510
|-4.6%
|CPO Sales (tonnes)
|10,343
|9,317
|11.0%
|Average CPO price per tonne
|€968
|€762
|27.0%
|Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)
|674
|641
|5.1%
|PKO Sales (tonnes)
|615
|194
|217.0%
|Average PKO price per tonne
|€1,217
|€733
|66.0%
Cashew Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024
· Cashew Operational Highlights: As previously guided, the Cashew Operation has shown improvement in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. Key operational metrics have increased:
o RCN (‘Raw Cashew Nut’) processed increased by 219.6%
o Cashew production rose by 322%
o Cashew sales prices climbed by 84.9%
o These results support our outlook that the Cashew Operation is on track to achieve its first EBITDA-positive year in 2025.
· RCN Purchasing: The RCN buying season commenced in February, as previously announced. We have already secured a significant portion of the initial 2,500-tonne batch, with further procurement scheduled in the coming months.
· RCN Processing: RCN processing volumes increased 219.6%, driven by enhanced processing capabilities, as detailed in our Q4 2024 production update. Notably, March 2025 marked a record 451 tonnes of RCN processed. We remain on track to meet our 2025 processing target of 6,000-7,000 tonnes, with additional capacity to be brought online in H2 2025 at minimal capex. This quarter also included the processing of 351 tonnes of third-party RCN to produce a new specialised unpeeled product. This product line, which delivers margins comparable to our own RCN processing, will serve as a complement to our internal inventory.
· Processing Efficiency: New equipment installed during late 2024 has led to tangible gains in processing efficiency. Key improvements included:
o Better whole-to-broken nut ratios
o Enhanced peeling performance
o Increased extraction rates- while the headline extraction rate of 24% includes unpeeled cashews, the normalised rate of 21.5% for internal RCN represents a significant improvement over Q1 2024.
· Production & Sales: Higher processing volumes are translating directly into output and sales:
o Cashew production rose 322%
o Cashew sales volumes increased 84.9%
· Sales Prices: Prices for peeled cashews in Q1 2025 rose 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. Following the substantial gains observed in prices from Q4 2024, prices have stabilised at current levels.
|Q1-2025
|Q1-2024
|Change
|RCN Inventory
|Opening RCN Inventory (tonnes)
|742
|1,751
|-57.6%
|RCN Purchased (tonnes)
|1,684
|190
|786.3%
|RCN Processed (tonnes)
|(879)
|(275)
|219.6%
|RCN Sold (tonnes)
|Nil
|(42)
|n/a
|Closing RCN Inventory (tonnes)
|1,547
|1,624
|-4.7%
|Cashew Processing
|Opening Cashews (tonnes)
|79
|176
|-55.1%
|RCN Processed (tonnes)
|879
|275
|219.6%
|Cashew Extraction Rate
|24.0%
|18.2%
|31.9%
|Cashew Produced (tonnes)
|211
|50
|322.0%
|Cashew Sales (tonnes)
|172
|93
|84.9%
|Closing Cashews (tonnes)
|118
|133
|-11.3%
|Average Sales prices per tonne
|– Unpeeled Cashews
|n/a
|€3,150
|n/a
|– Peeled Cashews (including mixed)
|€5,800
|€3,250
|78.5%
Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Director, said: “With Q1 2025 Palm Oil revenue estimated to be over 45% higher compared to Q1 2024, driven by a 27% lift in CPO prices and a 217% surge in PKO prices, our Palm Oil Operation continues to deliver solid profitability.
“Our Cashew Operation has delivered a step-change in performance in Q1 2025, with production up 322% and pricing up 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. We are firmly on track for our first EBITDA-positive year – a key milestone in returning value to our shareholders.”