Dekel Agri-Vision on track for first EBITDA-positive year

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided its Q1 2025 production update for the Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and the substantial positive step-change in the performance of our cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Palm Oil Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

· Palm Oil Operational Highlights: For Q1 2025, Palm Oil Operation revenue is expected to exceed Q1 2024 by over 45%, driven by strong Crude Palm Oil (‘CPO’) and Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) pricing, coupled with stable production volumes.

· CPO Production: 10,982 tonnes, reflecting a modest decrease of 4.6%.

· CPO Extraction Rate: Increased by 4.7%, reaching 22.2%, which are robust levels historically.

· CPO Sales Volume: Up by 11.0%. Local demand for CPO remains robust, with local inventory levels remaining relatively tight due to lower FFB (‘Fresh Fruit Bunch’) stock levels over the past 6-9 months.

· CPO Sales Price: Increased by 27.0% to €969 per tonne, driven by tighter local inventory pushing local prices toward the international CPO price, which remains near historical highs.

· PKO Sales Price: A significant 217% increase in sales volumes, coupled with a 66% surge in PKO sales prices. Local demand for PKO has improved substantially in recent months, providing strong profit support to our core CPO sales.

Q1-2025 Q1-2024 Change FFB processed (tonnes) 49,512 54,381 -9.0% CPO Extraction Rate 22.2% 21.2% 4.7% CPO production (tonnes) 10,982 11,510 -4.6% CPO Sales (tonnes) 10,343 9,317 11.0% Average CPO price per tonne €968 €762 27.0% Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes) 674 641 5.1% PKO Sales (tonnes) 615 194 217.0% Average PKO price per tonne €1,217 €733 66.0%

Cashew Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q1 2025 vs. Q1 2024

· Cashew Operational Highlights: As previously guided, the Cashew Operation has shown improvement in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. Key operational metrics have increased:

o RCN (‘Raw Cashew Nut’) processed increased by 219.6%

o Cashew production rose by 322%

o Cashew sales prices climbed by 84.9%

o These results support our outlook that the Cashew Operation is on track to achieve its first EBITDA-positive year in 2025.

· RCN Purchasing: The RCN buying season commenced in February, as previously announced. We have already secured a significant portion of the initial 2,500-tonne batch, with further procurement scheduled in the coming months.

· RCN Processing: RCN processing volumes increased 219.6%, driven by enhanced processing capabilities, as detailed in our Q4 2024 production update. Notably, March 2025 marked a record 451 tonnes of RCN processed. We remain on track to meet our 2025 processing target of 6,000-7,000 tonnes, with additional capacity to be brought online in H2 2025 at minimal capex. This quarter also included the processing of 351 tonnes of third-party RCN to produce a new specialised unpeeled product. This product line, which delivers margins comparable to our own RCN processing, will serve as a complement to our internal inventory.

· Processing Efficiency: New equipment installed during late 2024 has led to tangible gains in processing efficiency. Key improvements included:

o Better whole-to-broken nut ratios

o Enhanced peeling performance

o Increased extraction rates- while the headline extraction rate of 24% includes unpeeled cashews, the normalised rate of 21.5% for internal RCN represents a significant improvement over Q1 2024.

· Production & Sales: Higher processing volumes are translating directly into output and sales:

o Cashew production rose 322%

o Cashew sales volumes increased 84.9%

· Sales Prices: Prices for peeled cashews in Q1 2025 rose 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. Following the substantial gains observed in prices from Q4 2024, prices have stabilised at current levels.

Q1-2025 Q1-2024 Change RCN Inventory Opening RCN Inventory (tonnes) 742 1,751 -57.6% RCN Purchased (tonnes) 1,684 190 786.3% RCN Processed (tonnes) (879) (275) 219.6% RCN Sold (tonnes) Nil (42) n/a Closing RCN Inventory (tonnes) 1,547 1,624 -4.7% Cashew Processing Opening Cashews (tonnes) 79 176 -55.1% RCN Processed (tonnes) 879 275 219.6% Cashew Extraction Rate 24.0% 18.2% 31.9% Cashew Produced (tonnes) 211 50 322.0% Cashew Sales (tonnes) 172 93 84.9% Closing Cashews (tonnes) 118 133 -11.3% Average Sales prices per tonne – Unpeeled Cashews n/a €3,150 n/a – Peeled Cashews (including mixed) €5,800 €3,250 78.5%

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Director, said: “With Q1 2025 Palm Oil revenue estimated to be over 45% higher compared to Q1 2024, driven by a 27% lift in CPO prices and a 217% surge in PKO prices, our Palm Oil Operation continues to deliver solid profitability. “Our Cashew Operation has delivered a step-change in performance in Q1 2025, with production up 322% and pricing up 78.5% compared to Q1 2024. We are firmly on track for our first EBITDA-positive year – a key milestone in returning value to our shareholders.”

