Dekel Agri-Vision delivers record cashew output and strong pricing in August update

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a August production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and to report a second consecutive month of record production from the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Key Performance Metrics: August 2025 vs. August 2024

· Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Production: August 2025, which marks the second month of the low-season, saw CPO production decline by 51.7% compared to August 2024, with the low season arriving earlier than last year. Fresh Fruit Bunch (FFB) volumes remain subdued across the region, although management anticipates an improvement within the next 4-6 weeks. This would support higher Q4 2025 FFB volumes compared with Q4 2024, when the low season had already taken hold. The CPO extraction rate was 19.4%, marginally higher than August 2024.

· CPO Sales Volume: Lower FFB availability resulted in a 51.4% reduction in sales volumes. All production continues to be sold into the domestic market, where demand remains strong.

· CPO Sales Price: The average realised sales price increased by 22.6% to €956 per tonne, supported by resilient international markets, which continue to trade near historically high levels, which partially offset the revenue impact of lower sales volumes.

· Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Sales Price: PKO sales remained robust, with 358 tonnes sold at an average price of €1,209 per tonne. PKO continues to provide strong pricing performance and remains an important contributor to overall results during the low FFB season.

· Cashew Operation: Processing of Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) reached 585 tonnes in August 2025, a 396% increase compared to August 2024, marketing another monthly record:

o Quarterly production and sales data will be published in October 2025.

o The Group reiterates its guidance for a significantly improved full-year performance, including its first EBITDA-positive result from the Cashew Operation.

· Planning is well advanced for a further step-up in RCN processing capacity, from approximately 20 tonnes to 30-35 tonnes per day, supported by the arrival of additional shelling and colour-sorting lines. As previously announced, the Group expects to begin ramping up capacity progressively from October 2025.

Aug-25 Aug-24 Change FFB processed (tonnes) 4,035 8,454 -52.3% CPO Extraction Rate 19.4% 19.2% 1.0% CPO production (tonnes) 783 1,621 -51.7% CPO Sales (tonnes) 864 1,777 -51.4% Average CPO price per tonne €956 €780 22.6% Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes) 83 136 -39.0% PKO Sales (tonnes) 358 Nil n/a Average PKO price per tonne €1,209 n/a n/a

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Director, said: “While August reflected the early arrival of the low season, strong CPO and PKO prices continue to underpin performance of the Palm Oil Operation in 2025. The Cashew Operation once again delivered record monthly output. With new processing capacity set to come online during October, we are confident in building momentum into Q4 and remain on track to deliver our first EBITDA-positive year from the Cashew Operation.”

