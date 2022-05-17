DCC hosting ‘Leading with Energy’ investor event today

DCC plc (LON:DCC), the leading international sales, marketing and support services group, is hosting an event for market participants today at 1.00 p.m. BST, 17 May 2022.

The event will cover DCC’s energy strategy and growth opportunity through energy transition. It will also provide DCC Group perspectives on growth, capital allocation and sustainability.

Amongst other items, the event will cover:

• The growth opportunities for DCC in the energy sector and proactive approach of the business to reducing the carbon emissions of customers

• A new structure for DCC’s energy activities, including the establishment of a single energy division – DCC Energy

• Insight into the energy transition pathways of DCC Energy’s customers and sectors

• The expansion of DCC Energy’s product and service offering, highlighting new and innovative offerings and including discussion with DCC Energy teams, customers and partners

• Outline the anticipated financial characteristics of DCC Energy to 2030 and beyond

The event will also cover DCC Group strategy, capital allocation and sustainability:

• Group growth ambition to deliver double digit earnings growth to 2030 and beyond, leveraging leading positions across DCC Healthcare, DCC Technology and DCC Energy

• Capital allocation priorities and evolution of the Group over time

• Expansion of DCC’s commitments in respect of carbon emissions, including a new commitment today to be net zero by 2050 or sooner for Scope 3

The event will be hosted by Donal Murphy, Chief Executive and members of the senior management team.

Donal Murphy, Chief Executive, said today: “We are excited to launch this next phase of growth for our energy business and really demonstrate how DCC is Leading With Energy. Our energy strategy is focussed on accelerating the net zero journey of our customers by leading the sales, marketing and distribution of low carbon and renewable energy solutions. Our talented teams across DCC Energy have already made great progress in developing multi-energy solutions for our customers. Today we are making it clear that DCC will be Leading With Energy as we commit to being net zero for Scope 3 carbon emissions by 2050 or sooner, commit to deploy capital to accelerate our transition capability and highlight the growth opportunity available to us across DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology.”

Event Details

Please use the following webcast link to access the event:

https://www.investis-live.com/dcc/6272789f207390120011bf78/wefq

A recording of the event, presentation slides, detailed information pack and transcript will be made available shortly after the event at www.dcc.ie.