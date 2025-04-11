Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DBA Sempra (SRE): A Utility Powerhouse with a 19.64% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

For investors keen on a robust utility stock with strong potential for growth, DBA Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a name that should not be overlooked. As one of the prominent players in the utilities sector, Sempra operates through its diverse segments, including Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure, providing essential energy services both domestically and internationally.

With a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, Sempra’s current stock price hovers at $66.9, reflecting a slight dip of 0.02% in the latest trading session. Despite this modest decline, the company’s 52-week range of $63.78 to $94.77 suggests significant price volatility, offering potential opportunities for savvy investors.

One standout feature of Sempra is its projected forward P/E ratio of 13.15, indicating favorable future earnings relative to its current share price. While other valuation metrics like P/E ratio (trailing), PEG ratio, and EV/EBITDA are not available, the forward P/E provides a glimpse into future profitability expectations.

The company’s performance metrics further bolster its investment appeal. With revenue growth at a solid 7.60%, Sempra demonstrates a healthy expansion in its operations. The return on equity (ROE) stands at 9.80%, underscoring the company’s efficiency in generating profits from shareholders’ equity. However, investors should note the negative free cash flow of -$4.45 billion, which may be a point of concern, reflecting the capital-intensive nature of its infrastructure projects.

Sempra’s dividend yield of 3.92% is another attractive aspect for income-focused investors. The payout ratio of 56.11% suggests that the company strikes a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth and debt reduction.

Analyst sentiment towards Sempra is predominantly positive, with 11 buy ratings and 8 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The target price range of $70.00 to $87.00, with an average target of $80.04, implies a potential upside of 19.64%. This bullish outlook is further supported by technical indicators, where the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.14 hints at a stock that is neither overbought nor oversold, signaling potential upward momentum.

Sempra’s strategic focus on energy infrastructure, particularly in cleaner energy markets through its Sempra Infrastructure segment, positions it well for the future. The company’s expansive operations, which include a vast network of transmission lines and substations, ensure its critical role in energy distribution and infrastructure development across the United States and beyond.

For investors eyeing a diversified utility stock with a blend of growth potential and stable dividends, Sempra presents an intriguing opportunity. As the company continues to innovate and expand its footprint in clean energy, Sempra could well be a cornerstone holding in a balanced investment portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Southern Company (SO) Offers Steady Returns with a 3.24% Dividend Yield: A Utility Stock Worth Watching

    Broker Ratings

    PPL Corporation (PPL): A Utility Stock with a 6.93% Potential Upside and Steady Dividends

    Broker Ratings

    Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): A Utility Giant with a 7.24% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG): A Solid Bet with a Potential 16.95% Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Entergy Corporation (ETR): Exploring a 12.58% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Dominion Energy, Inc. (D): Exploring a Robust 18.42% Potential Upside in the Utilities Sector

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.