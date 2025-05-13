Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

CyanConnode’s strategic shift signals new era of growth

CyanConnode

CyanConnode, a leader in IoT communication and smart metering solutions, is undergoing a significant transformation. With a recent £70 million contract to deploy approximately 750,000 smart meters in Goa, India, and a strategic leadership restructuring, the company is poised for accelerated growth in the global smart energy sector.([DirectorsTalk Interviews][1])

The appointment of John Cronin as CEO and Björn Lindblom as non-executive chairman marks a pivotal moment for CyanConnode. Cronin, previously serving as executive chairman, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Cronin Business Solutions and as founder of Azure Solutions Telecoms. His transition to CEO allows him to concentrate on driving the company’s operational development during this critical growth phase. Lindblom, who joined the board in January 2024, steps into the role of non-executive chairman. Lindblom’s extensive background includes leading Connode AB until its acquisition by Cyan plc in 2016, forming CyanConnode. His experience in scaling IoT companies and pioneering radio-based smart metering in the Nordic markets will be invaluable in his new role.

The company’s recent £70 million contract underscores its position as a key player in the smart metering industry. This project involves the deployment of around 750,000 smart meters, further solidifying CyanConnode’s presence in the market. The company’s share price stands at 7.93p, with a market capitalisation of £28.46 million, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic direction.

CyanConnode’s Omnimesh technology, based on IPv6 6LoWPAN, offers scalable and secure solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments. This technology enables utility companies to remotely monitor and control energy usage efficiently, supporting the development of smart grids. The company’s focus on narrowband RF mesh networking positions it well to meet the growing demand for smart metering solutions globally.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

CyanConnode receives formal Letter of Award for £70m Goa contract

CyanConnode Holdings PLC secures a £70 million contract from Goa's Electricity Department to deploy 750,000 smart meters through its subsidiary, DigiSmart Networks.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode reports FY25 record order book and growth momentum

CyanConnode Holdings plc reports strong demand for its IoT smart metering solutions, with a significant order book growth and key contracts.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode wins £70m smart meter contract in Goa

CyanConnode Holdings' subsidiary, DigiSmart Networks, secures a £70 million smart metering contract in Goa, marking a pivotal milestone for its expansion in India.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode secures £5 million unsecured loan from substantial shareholder Axia Investments

CyanConnode Holdings secures a £5 million loan from Axia Investments to accelerate growth in India's smart metering market, enhancing its competitive edge.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures two major follow-on orders from Montecarlo Limited

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has secured significant follow-on orders totaling 872,000 Omnimesh Modules for smart metering projects in India, enhancing its market presence.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.