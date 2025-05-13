CyanConnode’s strategic shift signals new era of growth

CyanConnode, a leader in IoT communication and smart metering solutions, is undergoing a significant transformation. With a recent £70 million contract to deploy approximately 750,000 smart meters in Goa, India, and a strategic leadership restructuring, the company is poised for accelerated growth in the global smart energy sector.([DirectorsTalk Interviews][1])

The appointment of John Cronin as CEO and Björn Lindblom as non-executive chairman marks a pivotal moment for CyanConnode. Cronin, previously serving as executive chairman, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Cronin Business Solutions and as founder of Azure Solutions Telecoms. His transition to CEO allows him to concentrate on driving the company’s operational development during this critical growth phase. Lindblom, who joined the board in January 2024, steps into the role of non-executive chairman. Lindblom’s extensive background includes leading Connode AB until its acquisition by Cyan plc in 2016, forming CyanConnode. His experience in scaling IoT companies and pioneering radio-based smart metering in the Nordic markets will be invaluable in his new role.

The company’s recent £70 million contract underscores its position as a key player in the smart metering industry. This project involves the deployment of around 750,000 smart meters, further solidifying CyanConnode’s presence in the market. The company’s share price stands at 7.93p, with a market capitalisation of £28.46 million, reflecting investor confidence in its strategic direction.

CyanConnode’s Omnimesh technology, based on IPv6 6LoWPAN, offers scalable and secure solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) deployments. This technology enables utility companies to remotely monitor and control energy usage efficiently, supporting the development of smart grids. The company’s focus on narrowband RF mesh networking positions it well to meet the growing demand for smart metering solutions globally.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.