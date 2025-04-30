Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

India’s smart metering surge unlocks major investment opportunities

CyanConnode

India’s ambitious drive to modernise its power distribution through smart metering is gaining significant momentum. With over 20 million smart meters installed and daily installations reaching 80,000 units, the nation’s energy infrastructure is undergoing a transformative shift. This rapid advancement presents substantial opportunities for investors keen on capitalising on the evolving energy sector.

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), launched in June 2021 with an outlay of Rs 3.03 trillion and a budgetary support of Rs 976.31 billion, aims to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to 12-15% and bridge the average cost of supply-average revenue realised (ACS-ARR) gap by March 2026. As of January 2025, over 20 million smart meters have been installed, marking a significant milestone. The daily installation rate has surged from approximately 11,000-12,000 meters a year ago to 80,000 meters, with expectations to reach 100,000 meters per day.

Despite initial challenges, including technical issues and the transition from post-paid to prepaid metering, the government has intensified efforts to accelerate execution. Smart metering works with an outlay of Rs 1,306.71 billion have been sanctioned for 45 distribution companies across 28 states and union territories, targeting 197.9 million consumers. More than 58% of these works have been awarded and are at various stages of execution.

To facilitate this massive rollout, the government has adopted a model where Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) implement smart metering through a total expenditure mode. This approach eliminates the need for upfront capital expenditure by distribution utilities, allowing them to pay monthly costs per meter to the AMISP. Additionally, the government provides grants of up to Rs 900 per consumer meter (Rs 1,350 for special category states) and incentives of Rs 450 (Rs 675 for special category states) per consumer meter for prepaid smart meters installed within targeted timelines.

A critical enabler of this smart metering expansion is the adoption of Wi-SUN FAN (Field Area Network) technology. Wi-SUN FAN offers a highly secure, scalable, and standards-based wireless mesh network, ideal for large-scale deployments. Its self-healing mesh structure ensures resilience, allowing communications to continue even if part of the network fails. This technology supports various applications, including electricity and gas metering, smart lighting, and water management, benefiting utility companies and municipalities.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has adopted the Wi-SUN FAN specification as the national standard for India’s smart meter radio frequency communication networks. This move underscores the importance of interoperability and security in the nation’s smart metering initiatives. Companies like Comminent, Renesas Electronics, and Silicon Labs have achieved Wi-SUN FAN certification for their products, ensuring compliance with the specification and guaranteeing interoperability, security, and resilience.

India’s commitment to deploying over 250 million smart meters in the coming years, coupled with the integration of advanced technologies like Wi-SUN FAN, positions the country as a significant player in the global smart metering landscape. Investors have a unique opportunity to engage with a market poised for exponential growth, driven by government support, technological advancements, and a clear roadmap for implementation.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode secures £5 million unsecured loan from substantial shareholder Axia Investments

CyanConnode Holdings secures a £5 million loan from Axia Investments to accelerate growth in India's smart metering market, enhancing its competitive edge.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures two major follow-on orders from Montecarlo Limited

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has secured significant follow-on orders totaling 872,000 Omnimesh Modules for smart metering projects in India, enhancing its market presence.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode appoints Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director

CyanConnode Holdings plc has welcomed Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing its board with his extensive leadership and tech expertise.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode Positioned for Growth Amid Robust Backlog and Strategic Market Positioning

CyanConnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) showcases growth potential for 2024, despite a slight revenue dip. Strong backlog and market positioning in India augur well.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.