CyanConnode leads smart metering growth in India

Investors are taking note as CyanConnode’s smart metering technology reshapes energy efficiency in India. With a staggering 14.75 million nodes secured in its Indian order book, the company is not just driving digital transformation in utilities, it’s also delivering quantifiable environmental and financial gains.

CyanConnode’s momentum in the Indian smart metering market is translating into tangible environmental impact and meaningful cost savings for utilities. The company’s technology enables the reduction of manual meter readings, which has led to the annual saving of 442,500 litres of fuel and the avoidance of over 1 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions. These are not abstract projections—they are measurable benefits currently being realised through active deployments. The environmental payoff is immense: the carbon savings are equivalent to what 40,710 trees would need to sequester in a year, and enough electricity is conserved to power 815 Indian homes annually.

From an operational standpoint, the automation introduced by CyanConnode’s narrowband RF mesh technology eliminates the need for physical travel and manual data collection, dramatically slashing inefficiencies in power distribution networks. The financial implications for utilities are equally compelling. An estimated ₹2.65 billion is saved annually through improved system performance, peak load management, and loss reduction. As India pushes aggressively toward 100% smart metering coverage under its national energy reform plans, CyanConnode is ideally positioned to benefit from both the commercial scale and policy tailwinds.

What sets CyanConnode apart is its deep expertise in IoT-driven utility solutions, particularly in challenging geographies and dense urban environments. Its hybrid communication architecture has demonstrated resilience and reliability in diverse deployment conditions, giving it a competitive edge in a fragmented market. Furthermore, its proven integration with leading meter manufacturers and utility software platforms reinforces its role as a preferred partner in large-scale rollouts.

The company’s alignment with global ESG goals makes it an attractive proposition for investors seeking exposure to clean technology themes. By materially contributing to India’s carbon reduction targets while unlocking efficiency gains for struggling power utilities, CyanConnode is turning sustainability into a revenue-generating opportunity. Every node deployed serves a dual purpose, digitising infrastructure and decarbonising operations.

On World Environment Day, CyanConnode reaffirmed its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and a low-carbon future. The timing is significant. With energy demand in emerging economies set to rise and the pressure mounting to transition toward cleaner grids, technologies that optimise distribution and reduce wastage will be critical. CyanConnode is not only supplying these tools, it is delivering results at scale.

In a space that too often struggles to convert vision into execution, CyanConnode’s performance in India is a clear demonstration of impact-driven innovation. Its order book represents not just future revenue, but a blueprint for how smart technology can harmonise economic growth with ecological responsibility.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.