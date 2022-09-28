CyanConnode Holdings presentation in LSEG Shareholder Forum

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN), a world leader in Narrowband Radio Frequency (RF) Smart Mesh Networks, has announced that John Cronin, Executive Chairman and Heather Peacock, Group CFO, will be presenting at the forthcoming October Investor Forum: ‘Shareholder value in ESG Investing’, jointly hosted by the London Stock Exchange and Hardman & Co., alongside Blackbird plc and Gore Street Energy Storage Fund.

The forum will take place on Tuesday 4 October 2022 at 3:00pm as an online virtual webinar. Selected from the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark Report 2022, the presenters are amongst the cohort of recognised London-listed companies and funds driving the global green economy and supporting the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

Join us to hear each company present on their business followed by an audience-led Q&A session. There will be a lively panel debate with all three management teams on ‘shareholder value in ESG investing’, opening to a Q&A session with the audience thereafter.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join the CyanConnode discussion: register now for your place.