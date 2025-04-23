Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

CyanConnode secures £70m deal to power India’s smart meter surge

CyanConnode

CyanConnode has secured a transformative £70 million contract through its Indian subsidiary, DigiSmart Networks, to deploy approximately 750,000 smart meters across Goa. This landmark agreement not only marks the company’s first major project as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) but also propels its total order book to an impressive £180 million, underscoring its pivotal role in India’s energy infrastructure modernisation.

The contract, sanctioned by the Government of Goa’s Electricity Department, positions DigiSmart as the lead consortium member responsible for delivering a comprehensive end-to-end solution. This encompasses the supply of smart meters, RF and cellular communications, cloud services, and a meter data management system. The project is slated to commence in the first quarter of FY 2026, featuring a 27-month implementation phase followed by a 93-month support and maintenance period.

This achievement follows DigiSmart’s empanelment as an AMISP in mid-2024, a strategic move that enabled the company to bid for and lead smart metering projects in India. Previously operating solely as a communications supplier, CyanConnode’s transition to a lead provider role signifies a substantial enhancement of its capabilities and market position.

Financially, CyanConnode is well-prepared to undertake this extensive project. In March 2025, the company secured a £5 million unsecured loan from its major shareholder, Axia Investments Limited, bolstering DigiSmart’s cash reserves and providing additional working capital. This financial backing ensures the project’s smooth initiation and execution.

The significance of this contract extends beyond immediate financial gains. It validates CyanConnode’s strategic direction and enhances its credentials as an AMISP, thereby increasing its competitiveness in securing future tenders. The company’s executive chairman, John Cronin, emphasised that this success is poised to deliver a step change, accelerating CyanConnode’s future revenue growth and profitability.

CyanConnode’s innovative technology, particularly its Omnimesh platform based on IPv6 narrowband RF mesh networks, plays a crucial role in this project. Designed to enable utilities to gather accurate and timely customer metering data, Omnimesh supports loss reduction programmes and enhances energy cost efficiency. This technology is instrumental in addressing India’s significant power loss challenges, which amount to approximately $32 billion annually due to inefficient infrastructure and metering issues.

With a proven track record in deploying smart metering solutions across various regions, including the UK, Iran, Bangladesh, and Europe, CyanConnode is well-positioned to contribute significantly to India’s ambitious goal of transitioning to smart prepaid electricity meters. The company’s commitment to local engagement is evident through its establishment of a local team in India and manufacturing facilities aligned with the ‘Make in India’ programme.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode secures £5 million unsecured loan from substantial shareholder Axia Investments

CyanConnode Holdings secures a £5 million loan from Axia Investments to accelerate growth in India's smart metering market, enhancing its competitive edge.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode secures two major follow-on orders from Montecarlo Limited

CyanConnode Holdings PLC has secured significant follow-on orders totaling 872,000 Omnimesh Modules for smart metering projects in India, enhancing its market presence.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode appoints Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director

CyanConnode Holdings plc has welcomed Lyndon Faulkner as a Non-Executive Director, enhancing its board with his extensive leadership and tech expertise.
CyanConnode Holdings

CyanConnode Positioned for Growth Amid Robust Backlog and Strategic Market Positioning

CyanConnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) showcases growth potential for 2024, despite a slight revenue dip. Strong backlog and market positioning in India augur well.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.