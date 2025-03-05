Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$393.82’, now 24.9% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) now have 8 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $450.00 and $304.55 calculating the mean target share price we have $393.82. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $315.36 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 24.9%. The 50 day MA is $347.58 and the 200 day MA is $323.13. The market cap for the company is 11.77B. Currently the stock stands at: $312.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,696,712,867 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.59, revenue per share of $81.81 and a 7.48% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.