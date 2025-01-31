Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.2% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $452.00 and $304.55 with the average target price sitting at $400.07. Now with the previous closing price of $338.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $362.98 and the 200 day MA is $314.91. The market cap for the company is 13.16B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $346.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,559,159,436 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.78, revenue per share of $80.61 and a 7.7% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.