Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 17.0% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $452.00 and $304.55 calculating the mean target price we have $400.07. Now with the previous closing price of $341.94 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $358.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to $320.23. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.72B. Currently the stock stands at: $337.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,886,313,768 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.06, revenue per share of $80.61 and a 7.7% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.