Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$393.82’, now 21.0% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation which can be found using ticker (CW) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $450.00 and $304.55 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $393.82. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $325.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.0%. The 50 day MA is $356.25 and the 200 day moving average is $321.32. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.64B. Currently the stock stands at: $335.58 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,287,197,652 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.84, revenue per share of $81.81 and a 7.48% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.