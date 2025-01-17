Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

Curtiss-Wright Corporation which can be found using ticker (CW) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $452.00 and $304.55 with the average target price sitting at $392.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at $361.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $364.87 while the 200 day moving average is $310.55. The company has a market capitalization of 13.89B. The current share price for the company is: $365.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,078,925,262 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.62, revenue per share of $80.61 and a 7.7% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.