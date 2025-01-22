Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Curtiss-Wright Corporation with ticker code (CW) now have 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $452.00 and $304.55 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $400.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at $366.92 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 9.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $365.65 and the 200 day MA is $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of 14.50B. The current share price for the company is: $382.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,813,295,699 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.09, revenue per share of $80.61 and a 7.7% return on assets.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in commercial power, process, and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Aerospace & Industrial segment, which is comprised of businesses that provide a diversified offering of engineered products and services supporting critical applications primarily across the commercial aerospace and general industrial markets; Defense Electronics segment is comprised of businesses that primarily provide products to the defense markets and to a lesser extent the commercial aerospace market, and Naval & Power segment is comprised of businesses that provide products to the naval defense market and to a lesser extent the power and process markets. Its product offerings include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, turret aiming and stabilization products, among others.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 8.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$389.51’, now 10.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$389.51’, now 10.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation Share Price Target ‘$389.51’, now 4.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Curtiss-Wright Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and .8% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.