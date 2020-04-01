Crestchic Loadbanks reach new heights with 22 Bishopsgate project

Crestchic Loadbanks has supplied load testing solutions for one of London’s tallest and most high-tech tower blocks, heling to ensure that back up power systems will operate in the event of a power failure.

At 288 metres high, 22 Bishopsgate is one of the tallest buildings in London’s skyline. With aspirations of being a ‘vertical village’, the building offers 32 acres of mixed-use space, from business and office space to a huge food and dining area, gym, spa and innovation hub. As one of London’s most high-profile developments, the 62 storey-high commercial tower is also set to embrace the latest technology – making power resilience key to its success.

Powering critical infrastructure

A biometric security system will use facial recognition software to grant access to the building, while a building-specific app will give each user the ability to personalise everything from the temperature to the level of light through the windows. Eight mobile phone beacons will transmit to major phone networks and a network of lifts will transport buildings and goods the height of the tower.

For all of this to work, of course, it is vital that the building has a constant and unwavering electricity supply. Any interruptions in supply would mean chaos, with entry systems and lifts failing to operate, connectivity cut and businesses grinding to a halt. To avoid this potential catastrophe, the contractor, Bells Power Solutions, turned to Crestchic Loadbanks to supply the load testing equipment required to commission and maintain the building’s backup power systems.

The vital role of load testing

The backup power generators, also supplied by Bells, have been specified to ensure that they successfully integrate into the building’s design at the same time as offering reliable power with the lowest possible emissions. When synchronised together, the generators are able to deliver 13.5MVA of power at 11 kV – enough power for a small town.

However, as with any type of engine, generators themselves require ongoing maintenance to ensure that they will operate as they should if the need arises. For a building of this size – which will cater to the needs of 12,000 people – back-up power failure is a risk not worth taking.

John Shilton, Rental Sales Manager at Crestchic Loadbanks, explains, “Using Crestchic’s load bank technology at the commissioning stage and for periodic maintenance thereafter can reduce the risk of breakdowns by essentially imitating the operational or ‘real’ load that a generator would use in operational conditions. By undertaking this testing, Bells Power Solutions are ensuring the generators will operate as expected and fulfil their role of protecting the building’s power infrastructure if required. As far as we know, Level 57 of 22 Bishopsgate, where the generators were installed and tested, is the highest that any load banks have ever carried out testing!”

