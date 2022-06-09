Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Northbridge Industrial ahead of expectations and accelerating further

Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI), the power reliability company, today issued the following trading update, ahead of its Annual General Meeting which will be held today at 12.00 noon at the offices of Buchanan Communications, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN. A resolution will be proposed at the AGM to change the name of the company to Crestchic Plc, to reflect the Group’s strategic focus on its key brand in the growing global power reliability market.

AGM Trading Update

As previously noted at the time of the announcement of the results for the year ended 31 December 2021, trading during the first quarter was ahead of management’s expectations and this has accelerated further into the second quarter. Along with the strong trading already seen in the first half, the pipeline for both rental and sales is building well for the remainder of the year. As a result, the Group is trading ahead of upgraded expectations and visibility for the remainder of 2022 is now such that the Group is increasing its outlook for the year as a whole.

The UK factory expansion has now been completed on budget and schedule and production has already begun, which will enable the Company to meet the continued strong demand it is experiencing both for sales and rentals of power reliability equipment. The new facility will be officially opened on 6 July and details on how to attend the opening ceremony are provided below.

The new depots in Texas and Antwerp are now open and form a key part of our strategy to grow recurring revenues in North America and Europe.

All market sectors continue to perform strongly and, in particular, the Group is continuing to invest in and benefit from servicing the high levels of data centre activity around the globe.

Increased production output and price rises have enabled the Group to maintain margins and further improve our return on investment, despite accelerating inflation and continuing supply chain challenges resulting from both the pandemic and the situation in the Ukraine.

Strong cash flow from operations and the proceeds from the Tasman disposal have enabled the Group to repurchase Company shares via a share buyback programme of, in aggregate, 1.05 million shares at an average price of 176.7 pence per share to be held in treasury to satisfy the potential awards under the LTIP. The disposal of the final Tasman business in the Middle East remains on schedule to be completed in the summer.

You might also enjoy reading  Northbridge Industrial Services completes loadbank production facility

A dividend of 1.0 pence per share, subject to approval at the AGM, will be paid on the 16 June 2022 to shareholders who were on the register on 27 May 2022.

We remain very confident in our strategy, the strength of our markets and our prospects for continued growth as we step forward as Crestchic Plc.

Site visit

A formal opening ceremony for the new production facility will take place on Wednesday 6 July 2022 and Northbridge Industrial would like to invite institutional investors and sell side analysts to attend the event in Burton. It will be hosted by senior members of the executive and management teams, and the ceremony will be followed by a brief Group strategy presentation and smaller group tours of the new and existing facilities.

Please RSVP to georgec@buchanan.uk.com to receive details for the event and to be added to the attendee list.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Northbridge Industrial Services plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Northbridge Industrial Services plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.